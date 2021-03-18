Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $180.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Quidel traded as low as $133.93 and last traded at $134.68. 735,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,008,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.80.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,699.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 463.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

