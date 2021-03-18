QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Gap Up to $10.35

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.35 ($0.14), but opened at GBX 10.95 ($0.14). QUIZ shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 243,602 shares.

The company has a market cap of £13.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.16.

QUIZ Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, evening wear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It operates through 74 standalone stores and 156 concessions in the United Kingdom; 7 standalone stores and 23 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 3 standalone stores in Spain; 125 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.