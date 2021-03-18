QunQun One Day Trading Volume Tops $397,828.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, QunQun has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. One QunQun token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $397,828.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.29 or 0.00627999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068666 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00024987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00034334 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.