Qwertycoin (QWC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $950.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $950.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

