Radicle Price Up 44.1% Over Last Week (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $17.21 or 0.00030261 BTC on popular exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $84.41 million and approximately $200,487.00 worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radicle has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radicle alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.63 or 0.00454643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00061761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00137708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.24 or 0.00642052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00075686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.