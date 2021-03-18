Radix (EXRD) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Radix has a market capitalization of $121.09 million and approximately $204.60 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.00480363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00152187 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00060238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.61 or 0.00678581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00080465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Radix Profile

The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

Radix Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

