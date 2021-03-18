Rajendra M. Mohan Sells 4,261 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BBY stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,338. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.78. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,659 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 28,235.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

