RAMP Price Up 35.7% Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. RAMP has a total market cap of $112.47 million and $8.99 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.52 or 0.00455433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00061698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00139103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.88 or 0.00660596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00076087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,656,202 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars.

