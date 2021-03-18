Randall D. Miles Sells 30,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $1,592,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.73. 2,902,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,339. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 163.35 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in eXp World by 472.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in eXp World by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in eXp World by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPI. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

