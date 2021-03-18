Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, March 1st. ING Group upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Randstad has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

RANJY opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. Randstad has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.