Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Down 7.5%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.63. 4,469,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 6,242,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,800,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

