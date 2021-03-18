Rapidz (RPZX) Price Reaches $0.0013

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $46,791.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00051255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.07 or 0.00628202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034514 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

