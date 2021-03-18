Rari Governance Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.58 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $137.53 million and $5.58 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rari Governance Token token can currently be bought for $15.83 or 0.00027484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.72 or 0.00629818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00068430 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00033985 BTC.

