Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,569.47

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,569.47 ($20.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,703.49 ($22.26). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,700 ($22.21), with a volume of 50,477 shares.

RAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rathbone Brothers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £977.87 million and a PE ratio of 35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,589.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,569.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.