Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 186,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Raven Industries worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 799,382 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Raven Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $9,089,000. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raven Industries by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 626,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 45.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 95,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

