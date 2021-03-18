Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $32,293.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

