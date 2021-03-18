Ravencoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $284.76 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.45 or 0.00452395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00061970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00050672 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00133677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00628920 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,362,925,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

