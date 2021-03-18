Raydium Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $9.16 or 0.00016011 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $196.11 million and $2.18 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.19 or 0.00454670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00061695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00139059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.33 or 0.00648882 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00075929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,403,903 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

