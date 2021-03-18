Raymond James Analysts Give BioSyent (CVE:RX) a C$7.00 Price Target

BioSyent (CVE:RX) received a C$7.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.
CVE:RX remained flat at $C$7.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 32,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,267. BioSyent has a 52-week low of C$3.26 and a 52-week high of C$8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of C$93.01 million and a P/E ratio of 22.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.28.
BioSyent Company Profile
