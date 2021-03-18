Raymond James Analysts Give BioSyent (CVE:RX) a C$7.00 Price Target

BioSyent (CVE:RX) received a C$7.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

CVE:RX remained flat at $C$7.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 32,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,267. BioSyent has a 52-week low of C$3.26 and a 52-week high of C$8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of C$93.01 million and a P/E ratio of 22.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.28.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells and is indicated for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository for the healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview, an adjunct to white-light cystoscopy for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

