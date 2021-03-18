Raymond James Boosts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$27.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Information Services from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday.

ISV stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.05. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$12.02 and a 1 year high of C$24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

