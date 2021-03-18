Raymond James Boosts Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target to $49.00

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $983.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after buying an additional 185,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

