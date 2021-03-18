Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,271 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,124,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Marathon Petroleum worth $87,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 521,139 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

NYSE:MPC opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

