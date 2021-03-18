Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,597 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of The TJX Companies worth $76,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,016,000 after buying an additional 36,994 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 167,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 718,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $49,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 42,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.