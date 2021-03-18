Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 7,325 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $71,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

