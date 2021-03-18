Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 8,899 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $72,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 731,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,699,000 after acquiring an additional 173,851 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 145,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT opened at $351.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.