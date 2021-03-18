Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $59,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $174.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.