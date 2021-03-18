Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,024 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $79,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

Shares of KO opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $220.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

