Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $71.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $71,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $290.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.72.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.