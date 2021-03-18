Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $87.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $87,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,931,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,013,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.17. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.