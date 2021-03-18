Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $89.97 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 304.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 878,020 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $89,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,018,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,572,000 after buying an additional 808,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,177 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,718,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 83,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 373.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,564 shares of company stock valued at $11,428,415 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

