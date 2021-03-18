Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of Kansas City Southern worth $73,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,791,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after purchasing an additional 226,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,775,000 after purchasing an additional 214,105 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $223.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.32. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $225.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

