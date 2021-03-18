Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 90,928 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,928 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $82,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock opened at $142.10 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $142.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.