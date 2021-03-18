Raymond James Raises The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target to $42.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHYF. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Shares of SHYF opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -502.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,450 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.