Raymond James Reiterates “$3.00” Price Target for IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) has been assigned a $3.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

IMV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,133. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. Equities analysts predict that IMV will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IMV by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of IMV by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IMV by 72.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

