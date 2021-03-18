Raymond James Reiterates “$3.00” Price Target for IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) has been assigned a $3.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.
IMV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,133. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IMV by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of IMV by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IMV by 72.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IMV Company Profile
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.