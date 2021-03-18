Raymond James Trims Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price to $68.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.74. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

