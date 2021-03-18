RChain (REV) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, RChain has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a market cap of $85.99 million and $369,715.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00051007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00629568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025139 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034288 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.