Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Down 5.8%

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 1,428,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 536,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $782.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,540,000 after buying an additional 152,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ready Capital by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 63,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

