RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 1,126,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,760,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $227.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.60.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 679.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

