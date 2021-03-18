Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Price Down 6%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.95. 988,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,637,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLGY. Barclays began coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Realogy by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Realogy in the third quarter valued at about $98,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

