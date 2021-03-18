Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 577.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,769 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Realty Income worth $17,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $63.88 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

