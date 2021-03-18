Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Asure Software (ASUR)

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2021 – Asure Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Asure Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

3/12/2021 – Asure Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Asure Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 10,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,029. The firm has a market cap of $149.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. Asure Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Asure Software Inc alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 10,851.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 490,383 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 85,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 578,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 82,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.