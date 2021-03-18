Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Asana (ASAN)

Asana (NYSE: ASAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Asana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 87,572 shares of company stock worth $2,852,539 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

