Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – Bolt Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bolt Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bolt Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bolt Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Bolt Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Bolt Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Bolt Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Bolt Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

BOLT opened at $39.93 on Thursday. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $43.07.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc alerts:

In other news, Director Edgar Engleman acquired 200,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 350,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.