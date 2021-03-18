Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/2/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/24/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. "

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,051. The firm has a market cap of $549.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 150,846 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 286,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 258,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

