Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for True North Commercial REIT (TNT.UN)

3/8/2021 – True North Commercial REIT was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$7.25.

3/5/2021 – True North Commercial REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$6.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.25.

3/5/2021 – True North Commercial REIT had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$6.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.50.

3/5/2021 – True North Commercial REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TNT.UN opened at C$6.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28. The firm has a market cap of C$591.47 million and a PE ratio of 14.89. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 129.13%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

