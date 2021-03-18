Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.84

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and traded as low as $8.43. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 45,311 shares changing hands.

RDEIY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

