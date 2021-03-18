RED Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,638.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. RED has a total market cap of $699,915.13 and $4,638.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.20 or 0.00345894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.