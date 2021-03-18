Redd Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,983.08 or 1.00128668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00039465 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00077719 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001713 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 98.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.