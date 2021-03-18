ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $110.76 million and $1.13 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,042.72 or 0.99991576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00391135 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.65 or 0.00288817 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.63 or 0.00759089 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00078098 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

