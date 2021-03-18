Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) was down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.07 and last traded at $69.22. Approximately 1,712,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,735,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

RDFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Get Redfin alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,243.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at $7,701,443.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.